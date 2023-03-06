ALTON – The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club hosted the 37th Annual Chili Chowdown, Monday afternoon and evening at Main Street United Methodist Church in Upper Alton.

Lunch was served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone who didn’t make it can join for dinner tonight (March 6) from 4:30-7 p.m. It is $10 for all-you-can-eat chili, a drink, and a dessert with proceeds being fundraised for the Rotary Club. Dinners may eat in or carry out.

Antione Williams, President of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, said that the proceeds help fund things like scholarships such as the recurring Students of the Month campaign.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s a very good public attended event,” he said.

Williams was appointed President of the Rotary Club back in June. Some of his goals were to finish some ongoing projects such as the soccer mini-pitch located near Alton Middle School and the brand-new pickleball courts in Glazebrook Park.

Funds raised by fundraisers such as the Chili Chowdown help makes things like that happen.

According to Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Past-President Andy Bowen, the club can raise anywhere from $10,000-$30,000 any given year on an estimate.

That money is used primarily for scholarships. Once a student is voted Student of the Month, they are eligible to earn the $6,000 Student of the Year scholarship given out by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. The club also gives out two $1,500 scholarships to Lewis and Clark Community College each year, Bowen said.

All are encouraged to join in on the Chili Chowdown tonight from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Upper Alton. Tickets can be bought at the door.

More like this: