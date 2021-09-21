ALTON - At a banquet held Thursday evening at Alton’s Best Western Premier, Alton Godfrey Rotary celebrated its one hundred years of community service and its support of Rotary International’s projects.

Master of Ceremonies Sam Stemm summarized the club’s history and introduced speakers and presenters including Former Alton Godfre Rotary President Bill Kessler, Rotary District Governor Ryan Byers, and Past District Governor Maura Donnelly.

In 1921, Alton Superintendent of Schools, William C. Reavis served as the club’s first president. At Thursday's banquet, John Meehan portrayed William Reavis, and Kerry Miller portrayed Jack Fisher, the 1921 District Governor, in a reenactment of Alton Rotary’s initial meeting which was conducted on February 19, 1921.

The two reflected on the times as they were at the club’s initiation and the organization of Rotary. Current President, Steve Schwartz, and Past President Andy Bowen described the future of the club, including projects commemorating Alton Godfrey Rotary’s history.

John Rain presented Paul Harris Fellowships to Zeke Jabusch and current club president, Steve Schwartz. The award is named for Rotary’s founder Paul Harris and is given in recognition of service to the club and to the community.

Past District Governor Larry Thompson awarded a Paul Harris Fellow posthumously to William C. Reavis, the club’s first president. In other business, Sam Stem inducted Jamie Press and Kerry Miller into membership of Alton Godfrey Rotary.

