Ellen Higdon and Grace Hopkins of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for April by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on May 12th at the Banquet Center Alton Sports Tap.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 17th year of the program and 307 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Grace Higdon is the daughter of John and Jane Higdon of Alton. She is an Illinois State Scholar and Silver Medallion recipient. She was honored by the Illinois Principals Association and was runner-up for the Alton Principal’s Excellence in Education Award. She has been a member of the Student Council for four years and is presently serving as President of the National Honor Society.

Higdon has been a member of the Student Council for four years and has been a participant in the Saturday Scholar’s program. Her organizational memberships include the Math League, Mu Alpha Theta Honorary Math Society, Physics and Biology clubs, and the Redbird Nest.

Swimming is Higdon’s sport of choice and she has been a member of the Redbird swim team, earning medals in sectional and state competition. She has been team captain for two years and chosen as Scholar Athlete for that sport, as well. She was selected to the USA Swimming Scholastic All-American team in the 100 yard backstroke. She was also selected to the Telegraph All Area Swimming team for three years, chosen as Swimmer of the Year by the Advantage, and was named to the Post Dispatch All Metro first team in swimming. She has been a member of the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers swim team qualifying for the YMCA and USA Junior Winter national finals.

In her spare time Higdon is involved in a large number of community service projects and activities sponsored by the many organizations of which she is a member. Participation in church activities also takes up much of her time. She plans to attend Denison University in Ohio and major in mathematics. She will also be a member of the college swimming team.

Grace Hopkins is the daughter of David and Traci Hopkins of Godfrey. She has been recognized on the National High Honor Roll for the past four years and is presently serving as Vice President of the National Honor Society. She is a recipient of the Heartland Baptist Church Scholarship for Music and the Lorell Webb Scholarship. She has been a member of the Student Council for four years as well as a member of the Alton High Swim team and the Marching 100. Her membership in the Marching 100 earned her the position of section leader, instrumental soloist, and the Marching 100 Musicianship award. As a member of the Wind Symphony she received the Arion Soloist award.

Hopkins has assumed leadership positions in community service projects sponsored through the many student organizations at Alton High and has been selected as a team captain during the Relay for Life program which she has been a part of for the past six years.

Hopkins plans to enroll at Missouri State University and hopes to become an athletic trainer. She also plans to continue her interest in music by becoming a member of the college’s marching band.

Gail Weinrich, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

