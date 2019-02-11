ALTON - The Third Annual Alton-Godfrey Parks and Rec Valentine's Day-themed Daddy Daughter Dance at Bluff City Grill featured a packed house Saturday night.

The annual dance brought out a huge showing of young girls and their dads for a night of dancing and activities.

“We’re both excited to be here for a night out. "It’s our first time here, we heard about it online and it seems like a pretty big deal. It’s gonna be a fun time,” said James Madden, speaking about himself and his daughter before the event.

The dance cost $30 per couple to attend. Guests had to sign up in advance for the popular event. Everyone in attendance came dressed for the occasion, many stopped by the photo booth set up to get pictures to remember the night. The dance was decorated in Valentine's Day colors, with table clothes, balloons, centerpieces, confetti, and other decorations all themed.

Every Bluff City Grill table set up for the dance was packed with people enjoying all of the activities the dance had to offer. The highlight is the dance floor, lit up with colorful lights. The DJ played a wide array of songs for everyone to enjoy and dance to. Other activities included a coloring table that was set up for the kids. Craft activity kits were also given to all of the girls in attendance. Appetizers were served for attendees to snack on throughout the event. Overall, the dance brought a fun night for local fathers and daughters to get out and enjoy. The Bluff City dance was sure to become a tradition for many in the coming years.

