ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Democratic Precinct is excited to announce our 42nd Annual Banquet on Sept. 6, 2024. The theme is UNITY! It will be held at the VFW located at 4445 North Alby Street in Alton. The guest speaker will be Retired Chief Circuit Judge William Mudge.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Judge William Mudge began his elected public service in 2002 as Madison County's State's Attorney. Mudge was Edwardsville's Township Chairman, a Democratic Precinct Committeeman for over two decades, and served on the Executive Committee and Central Committee under Mac Warfield and Matt Melucci, before becoming a judge.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Master of Ceremonies will be School Board Member Tiana Gipson. This is a pivotal election in our nation's history and protecting the ballot is of utmost importance to keeping our democracy safe.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door for $40 each.

For any questions, contact Lee Barham, chairperson of the Alton-Godfrey Democratic Precinct, at 618-799-9157.

More like this:

Apr 24, 2024 - Letter To The Editor: Barham Is Elected Alton-Godfrey Precinct Democratic Chair, Has Questions For Others In Party

Jul 28, 2024 - Convention Team Begins Construction on ADA Ramp, Partners with CDOT to Make Lasting Accessibility Repairs

Jul 22, 2024 - Legislators, Others Provide Statements About Joe Biden's Decision Not To Run For Re-election

Aug 20, 2024 - Person Fatally Struck in the 5300 Block of Wilborn Drive in the City of Jennings

Jul 26, 2024 - Durbin, Duckworth Comment After Briefing WIth Law Enforcement About Democratic National Convention Security

 