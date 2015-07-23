The 2015 city tennis championships, the Alton/Godfrey Closed, will take place July 29-30th at Alton High School.

This is the fifth year of the Closed and this year’s tournament will be doubles only. City champions will be crowned in men’s and women’s open doubles, mixed doubles, boy’s and girls’s under 18 doubles, and the always popular parent/child doubles.

Tournament director Jesse Macias said, the tournament has been really popular the last few years. "We have college players, recreational players, and a few people who make this their only competitive tennis of the year," he said. "There is a lot of support for the Closed and we are looking forward to another great tournament.”

For information, contact Jesse Macias jmacias@altonschools.org or you can find an application on the Alton High School athletics website. Cost is $10 per player per event. Players can play in no more than two divisions. Sign up ends at noon, Tuesday, July 28.

