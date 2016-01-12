GODFREY – Tonight's scheduled Southwestern Conference boys basketball game between East St. Louis and Alton has been postponed because of Monday evening's shooting death of an 11-year-old boy at the Alton Acres housing complex.

The boy was a victim of a drive-by shooting; reports indicated the victim was waiting to play basketball at the complex when a car drove by and an occupant began shooting.

“We decided to postpone the game out of respect to the family,” said Alton athletic director Jeff Alderman. “It was tragic and no one felt like playing tonight.

“Our kids and coaching staff and East St. Louis’ kids and coaching staff understood why we decided to postpone the game; we’ll talk with their coaches and administration and reschedule the game.”

The St. Louis Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the shooting. Authorities are urging those who may have knowledge of the incident to contact the Alton Police Department.

A makeup date for the game will be determined and announced quickly.

The Redbirds will travel to Edwardsville for a league game Friday night.

