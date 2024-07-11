ALTON - Jest Murder Mystery Co. is thrilled to announce the launch of the Jest Laugh Scholarship, a brand-new opportunity for the comedic stars of tomorrow. This scholarship is designed to assist students who dream of a future in improvisational theater and need a little financial boost to make those dreams a reality.

Jest Murder Mystery Co., has a deep appreciation for the art of humor and improv. However, the skyrocketing cost of higher education can be a real show-stopper for aspiring performers, especially those from lower-income backgrounds. The Jest Laugh Scholarship aims to remove these financial obstacles, ensuring talented jokesters can pursue their passion for comedy and theater without the stress of significant debt.

“Our world needs a good laugh. With this new scholarship, we hope to inspire students to step into the world of comedic theater and give our communities more to smile about,” said Leslie Franklin, Owner of Jest Murder Mystery Co.

Who’s Got the Last Laugh?

This scholarship is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled in a theater program. Ideal candidates will have a knack for improv and a strong sense of humor, capable of spreading joy and laughter through their artistic expressions.

Application Requirements

Aspiring applicants for the Jest Laugh Scholarship should be ready to share their comedy and theater journey. The application process includes:

Personal Experience with Humor: Share a moment when humor helped conquer a personal obstacle. Describe how this experience enhanced the understanding of comedy's role in life and art.

Theater Journey: Spill the beans on theater experiences so far. What lessons have been learned, and what are the goals will be accomplished with a theater degree?

Make Us Laugh, Make Us Think

The Jest Laugh Scholarship seeks applicants who are not only talented but also passionate about using their art to inspire, entertain, and provoke thought. Stories and experiences will provide a glimpse into each applicant's comedic vision and potential impact in the world of theater.

Accepting Applications Now!

Future comedians and theater performers are encouraged to apply for the Jest Laugh Scholarship and take the first step toward a brighter, funnier future. The world needs unique comedic voices, and this scholarship aims to help bring them to the stage.

Deadline and Submission

Applications must be submitted by April 1, 2025. Winners will be announced on May 1, 2025. For more details on submission guidelines and to apply, please visit www.jestmurdermystery.com/scholarship

About Jest Murder Mystery Co.:

Jest Murder Mystery Co. is the funniest provider of interactive comedic murder mystery parties in the nation, dedicated to creating memorable and entertaining events. With a mission to support the arts, Jest Murder Mystery Co. aims to inspire the next generation of performers through initiatives like the Jest Laugh Scholarship.

Private or public parties can be booked for any occasion including but not limited to; company parties, meetings, conferences, birthday parties, large events, holiday parties, graduations, fundraisers, family reunions, Christmas parties, wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners.

To learn more about Jest Murder Mystery Company and their interactive 5-star-rated murder mystery dinner theater parties performed across the U.S., visit them online www.jestmurdermystery.com or call 1-888-234-9984 to talk to a real human.

