

ALTON — Alton-area author Michael Ringering today announced a book signing date for his recently released novel - "A Debt A War" for 6 p.m., Oct. 13, at the East Alton Museum at 119 N. Main St. in East Alton.

Ringering is an East Alton-Wood River Community High School and Murray Statue University graduate.



Michael will sign copies Wednesday, Oct. 13, on the top floor of the East Alton Museum Vital Services Building.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ringering said because the museum will have only a limited number of copies available for sale at the event, it is requested, if possible, people please purchase a copy of the book prior through the many available outlets and bring it to the signing.



A Debt of War is available in eBook and paperback formats at Amazon Kindle (US, UK, AU, CA, IN), Apple Books, Nook, Scribd, Kobo, and Smashwords, with more options coming soon. A hardback version is in production and will be released later in the

year.



For more information regarding A Debt of War or other titles in

Michael’s catalogue, please visit his website at:

www.michaelringering.com



More like this:

Related Video: