ALTON - YWCA Southwestern Illinois has been working since 2022 to address issues of youth violence and youth development in Alton. They have actively engaged with community members by conducting surveys and hosting focus groups and forums to identify the community's needs and recommendations.

Dr. Anne Scheer and her team from the SIU School of Medicine's Department of Population Science & Policy have been working as consultants for YWCA, helping with community outreach efforts and drafting a comprehensive plan based on the findings and recommendations from the community.

YWCA is seeking feedback on this plan and has scheduled public meetings to gather input. The meetings are available in-person and virtually through Microsoft Teams to accommodate different preferences and schedules.

If you are unable to attend the meetings, you can still participate and provide feedback through the Google Form provided at https://forms.gle/gvYLyn8xjW3gWTfF6. This inclusive approach aims to ensure that community members have various ways to contribute and shape YWCA's initiatives.

Community support and feedback are crucial for the effectiveness and relevance of this plan to the needs of Alton residents. The upcoming public meetings provide a great opportunity for community members to share their thoughts and perspectives, ultimately influencing the implementation strategy and bringing meaningful change to the community.

The dates and times of the meetings are as follows:

Tuesday, June 18, 2:00 p.m. HYBRID Meeting -- In Person and Teams Meeting, YWCA 304 E. Third St., Alton Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 219 247 998 335

Passcode: AgzNGs

Tuesday, June 18, 6:00 p.m. HYBRID Meeting-- In Person and Teams Meeting, YWCA 304 E. Third St., Alton, Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 241 719 036 755

Passcode: z3s73s

---

Thursday, June 20, 2:00 p.m., HYBRID Meeting In person & Virtual Meeting via Teams Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 297 042 698 524

Passcode: b4Gmnm

Thursday, June 20, 6:00 p.m., HYBRID MEETING –In Person and Teams Meeting, YWCA 304 E. Third St., Alton Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 219 962 798 700

Passcode: hEfA49

--

Saturday, June 22, 1:00 p.m., HYBRID Meeting—In Person and Teams Meeting, YWCA 304 E. Third St., Alton Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 252 893 826 852

Passcode: Jks846

