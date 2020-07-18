ALTON - YWCA of Alton Get Out the Vote Project is hosting a Madison County Candidate’s Forum on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Haskell Park in Alton. The following candidates have been invited: County Board Chair-Kurt Prenzler (R) and Bob Daiber (D); State’s Attorney- Crystal Uhe (D) and Tom Haine (R); and Circuit Clerk- Tom McRae (R) and Amy Gabriel (D).

A moderator will ask questions of each candidate pair and take questions from the audience. Attendees are requested to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. This forum will be livestreamed by Riverbender.com, and they will also make it available for later viewing on the Riverbender website.

Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of YWCA of Alton, states that “leaders we elect today make decisions that affect our lives in the future. Attending a voter forum is an excellent way to educate yourself before casting your ballot in November. Please join us at Haskell Park in a safe setting to hear from various Madison County candidates and prepare yourself before voting this fall.”

This event is contingent on weather and remaining in Phase 4 of Restore Illinois prior to July 23. The event will follow state guidelines in effect at that time with regard to crowd size, with social distancing enforced. It is anticipated that people will be able to hear the questions & answers from Henry Street and 12th Street as well.

