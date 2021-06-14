ALTON – The YWCA in Alton is pleased to announce the 2021 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader (JMBFL) Scholars for 2021: Samantha Evanoff, Troy, Tristan Johnston of Hardin. In addition, Kathleen Botterbush, Godfrey, and Taryn Geiger, Bethalto were approved for renewal scholarships.

YWCA, through support from the Women of Distinction Academy, is able to offer $1,000 renewable scholarships to deserving young women in honor of Josephine Marley Beckwith, Woman of Distinction class of 2002. “These young women are committed to academic excellence and community service, exemplifying characteristics of our Women of Distinction Academy members” said YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel in a news release.

Samantha Evanoff graduated from Triad High School and plans to major in biology and French at Washington University with the intention to become a trauma surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She is one of the founding members of the Students for Systemic Solutions club that identifies issues and solutions for issues in the community. She also received an AP Scholar Award with Honor from the College Board for her high AP test scores and has been on High Honor Roll all four years. She graduated as Triad’s Class of 2021’s Valedictorian.

Tristan Johnston graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and plans to major in political science at University of South Carolina. She has around 451 total community service hours completed with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the Hardin American Legion Auxiliary, and the American Red Cross. She received many awards during her time at Marquette including the DAR Good Citizen Award, the Rotary Student of the Month, 2 Time Top Fundraiser at St. Baldrick’s Events, the Principal’s Scholarship, the St. Louis Post Dispatch Average “A” Students, and the Theatre Service Award.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kathleen Botterbush is entering her senior year at St. Louis University, majoring in Biomedical Engineering, Pre-Medicine. During the 2020-2021 academic year she volunteered as a Lead Emergency Department Ambassador which involved training volunteers in the new ER. She was also inducted into four honor societies: Alpha Epsilon Nu (Pre-Health), Tau Beta Pi (Engineering), Omicron Delta Kappa (Leadership), and Alpha Sigma Nu (Jesuit). As a member of the Medical Scholars program, she had the opportunity to apply to St. Louis University School of Medicine a year early and she was conditionally accepted into the class of 2026.

Taryn Geiger attends the University of Alabama Tuscaloosa. She is a Biology and Psychology Double major in the Honors college on the Pre-Medical track. In her first year on campus she became involved in various leadership positions and non-profits including being a Director for Beat Auburn Beat Hunger, Student Government Association Senator, Project Health Peer Educator Intern, Delta Gamma Sorority, University of Alabama Dance Marathon Miracle Maker, and other various societies.

These young women will be introduced along with the 2020 AND 2021 Women of Distinction honorees at a reception on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6:00 pm at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial BJC Healthcare, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.?

More like this: