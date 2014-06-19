Alton Youth Symphony to Benefit from Musical Production
June 19, 2014 1:10 PM
Alton, IL - Tickets are on sale for the musical production Smokey Joes Cafe, presented by The Actors and Artists of the Riverbend.
Liberty Bank in Alton on Homer Adams Parkway and the Riverbender.com Community Center are ticket outlets for the show. A special discount will be given on tickets that are purchased prior to June 30.
The production, Smokey Joes Cafe' features 42 musical numbers of Leiber and Stoller and is the longest running musical review on Broadway. Actors and Artists of the Riverbend theater group has selected the Alton Youth Symphony to benefit from this production.
It will be presented at the Nazarene Community Center (Roxana Theater) from July 25-27.
