Alton, IL - Tickets are on sale for the musical production Smokey Joes Cafe, presented by The Actorsand Artists of the Riverbend.

It will be presented at the Nazarene Community Center (Roxana Theater) from July 25-27.

The production, Smokey Joes Cafe' features 42 musical numbers of Leiber and Stoller and is the longest running musical review on Broadway. Actors and Artists of the Riverbend theater group has selected the Alton Youth Symphony to benefit from this production.