Alton Youth Symphony (AYS) Summer Camp is a great opportunity for your child to enhance their musical skills and have fun this summer. This camp will have programs for students at all levels and all grades up to 8th grade, and will be held at Lewis and Clark Community College in the Ringhausen Building. Camp starts on July 22 and goes through July 27, from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

Camp activities will include:

Group rehearsals

Sectional rehearsals for Strings, Winds and Percussion

Guest performances by professional performing artists from the St. Louis Region

Music Theory class

Composition class

Music History class

Musical games

The camp will culminate with a rehearsal and pizza party at the Riverbend Community Center, on Saturday, July 27, followed by a performance at the Riverfront Amphitheater at 1:00 p.m. Students do not have to already be part of the Alton Youth Symphony to attend camp, but will be required to know how to read sheet music before entering camp. Openings are available to students who play string instruments, wind instruments and percussion instruments. Snacks and juice will be provided to the students during camp hours.

To enroll, please visit the AYS website and fill out an application online or print and mail. For more information, contact Caitlin Peach, Chamber Group Director, at manager@altonyouthsymphony.org or at 618-792-8540.

The Alton Youth Symphony was established in 1969 in an effort to extend musical opportunities to students whose schools either had no music program or had a program that was too small to include an orchestra. Today, the Alton Youth Symphony furthers musical opportunities for youth in the greater Alton area by providing young musicians that play string, wind and percussion

an opportunity to play in a full symphony orchestra setting. The Symphony is proud claim many alums that have gone on to have respectable careers in the field of music.

