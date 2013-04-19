Attendees of this year’s Alton Youth Symphony (AYS) Spring Concert are in for twice the fun with twice the soloists! In past years, the Spring Concert has featured only one soloist, but two of the AYS musicians that auditioned for this year’s Spring Concert impressed the judges so much that they were unable to decide who would get the part. Instead, the judges broke with tradition and gave a solo slot to each of the talented musicians.

The cello soloist will be Sam Tillman. He will perform Concerto No. 2 in D for Cello & Orchestra by Jean-Baptiste Bréval. Curt Sellers, the oboe soloist, will perform Concerto in D Minor for Oboe Solo and String Orchestra, Op. 9, No. 2 by Tomaso Albinoni. Sellers will also play the first movement: Allegro e Non Presto. In addition to the soloist performances, the AYS Spring Concert will feature performances from the Junior Youth Symphony, the Alton Youth Symphony, and the Alton Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra.

The AYS Annual Spring Concert will take place on April 28, 2013 in Hathaway Hall at Lewis & Clark Community College. The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free. Contact Caitlin Peach, Manager and Chamber Group Director at (618) 792-8540 for more information.

The Alton Youth Symphony was established in 1969 in an effort to extend musical opportunities to students whose schools either had no music program or had a program that was too small to include an orchestra. Today, the Alton Youth Symphony furthers musical opportunities for youth in the greater Alton area by providing young musicians that play string, wind and percussion instruments an opportunity to play in a full symphony orchestra setting. The Symphony is proud to claim many alums that have gone on to have respectable careers in the field of music.

The Alton Youth Symphony is sponsored in part by grants from Jacoby Arts Center and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.

