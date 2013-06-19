The Alton Youth Symphony (AYS) joined with Deloitte for the professional services organization’s 14th annual IMPACT Day on June 7 of this year. IMPACT Day is a celebration of Deloitte’s longstanding commitment to its communities, where its 50,000+ people nationwide make nonprofits their top clients for the day by setting aside their work and contributing their time and talent.

Volunteers helped catalog and file all of AYS’s sheet music. The music was also electronically entered into a music database, where it is identified by composition and instrument.

“Community involvement is good for business and great for the community. When businesses strengthen their role as corporate citizens, they can produce tangible results for the community, which then creates a positive corporate culture and pride among their employees – all good for business,” said Frank Friedman, chief financial officer, Deloitte LLP.

“The work that the Deloitte Impact Day volunteers did for the Alton Youth Symphony is very important,” AYS Manager Caitlin Peach said. “This project will help make music of all kinds more accessible to our students and our community.”

All hardcopies of AYS’s sheet music will be housed in the Ringhausen Music Building at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

For more information regarding AYS or this project, please contact Caitlin Peach at (618) 792-8540.

The Alton Youth Symphony was established in 1969 in an effort to extend musical opportunities to students whose schools either had no music program or had a program that was too small to include an orchestra. Today, the Alton Youth Symphony furthers musical opportunities for youth in the greater Alton area by providing young musicians that play string, wind and percussion instruments an opportunity to play in a full symphony orchestra setting. The Symphony is proud to claim many alums that have gone on to have respectable careers in the field of music.

The Alton Youth Symphony is sponsored in part by grants from Jacoby Arts Center and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.

