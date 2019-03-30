ALTON – Alumni over the course of 50 years of the Alton Youth Symphony are invited to an April reception to celebrate the anniversary of its founding.

There will be a concert open to the public at 2 p.m. on April 14. That concert will take place at Hathaway Hall on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College. That concert will include some of the symphony's founding members, such as Ken Conrady and Larry Crabbs as guest conductors. The song “Bright Shiny Morning” will also be performed. That composition was created by Alton Youth Symphony alumnus Michael Gagliardo.

On Saturday, April 13, the day before the concert, there will be a reception held for alumni of the Alton Youth Symphony. To register as an alumnus, follow this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGk0Rzeu0j09xX3r2LVs7aVsgQvjwbp7S5G5CLgMChjhYvzg/viewform

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Youth Symphony was founded in 1969 with the purpose of providing musical opportunities for youngsters in the Greater Alton Area, a release from the organization stated.

“Our organization is unique not only because it is a full symphonic orchestra for young students, but also because we do not charge any tuition or fees for students,” the release stated. “We also provide study grants for private lessons and scholarship opportunities for music camps.”

More information on the symphony can be found on its website: https://sites.google.com/a/altonyouthsymphony.org/home

More like this:

Related Video: