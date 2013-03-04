Alton Youth Symphony Director Deberah Haferkamp was recently awarded the 2013 MoASTA Artist Teacher of the Year award. This award is presented to a performing musician who has made a significant contribution to the education of string instrument students in the state of Missouri.

The Missouri Chapter of the American String Teacher's Association (MoASTA) supports string instrument performance and education in Missouri. Each year, MoASTA presents awards to string musicians in six categories: Elementary Educator, Secondary Educator, Collegiate Educator, Distinguished Service, Artist Teacher and Studio Teacher.

In addition to her work with the Alton Youth Symphony, Heferkamp is also the manager of the Landolfi Quartet, a string quartet based out of St. Louis, Missouri.

For more information about the Alton Youth Symphony, contact Caitlin Peach, Manager and Chamber Group Director, at 618-792-8540.

The Alton Youth Symphony was established in 1969 in an effort to extend musical opportunities to students whose schools either had no music program or had a program that was too small to include an orchestra. Today, the Alton Youth Symphony furthers musical opportunities for youth in the greater Alton area by providing young musicians that play string, wind and percussion instruments an opportunity to play in a full symphony orchestra setting. The Symphony is proud claim many alums that have gone on to have respectable careers in the field of music.

The Alton Youth Symphony is sponsored in part by grants from Jacoby Arts Center and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.

