Alton Works To Detail Community Upgrades At St. Paul's Episcopal Church Presentation
ALTON - St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alton has an event from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 4, 204, where The Alton Works will make a presentation.
The church said Alton Works will present information about the exciting things they are doing in the community.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Alton Works was started by attorney John Simmons," the church said. "He told them that he wanted them to make Alton a place that his children and grandchildren want to live in. Many buildings have been purchased, plans for a park, and even better internet for the whole city are in the works. Their presentation is very interesting.
"You will have a better perspective of this amazing group if you attend. We want to have a great showing for them, invite friends to come join you. See you June 4."
For more information, RSVP by by calling St.Paul’s Episcopal Church 618-465-9149 and ask for Public Relations and Publicity Chair Irene McLaughlin Millie Hancock.
More like this:
Related Video: