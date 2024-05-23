ALTON - St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alton has an event from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 4, 204, where The Alton Works will make a presentation.

The church said Alton Works will present information about the exciting things they are doing in the community.

"Alton Works was started by attorney John Simmons," the church said. "He told them that he wanted them to make Alton a place that his children and grandchildren want to live in. Many buildings have been purchased, plans for a park, and even better internet for the whole city are in the works. Their presentation is very interesting.

"You will have a better perspective of this amazing group if you attend. We want to have a great showing for them, invite friends to come join you. See you June 4."

For more information, RSVP by by calling St.Paul’s Episcopal Church 618-465-9149 and ask for Public Relations and Publicity Chair Irene McLaughlin Millie Hancock.

