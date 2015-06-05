Motorists or walkers near Broadway between Market and Piasa Streets in Alton will see workers busy with a fairly massive project to repair broken sewer main tiles.

“About a month ago we had a water line break on Broadway,” Alton Public Works Director Bob Banhart said. “We are working in cooperation with Illinois-American Water to do the repairs. Kane Mechanical is the contractor and they are very efficient at this type of work.”

Barnhart said replacing the lines after the breaks will make the area solid once again with some of the infrastructure dated.

City workers are also busy with work at Lloyd Hopkins Field in preparation for the upcoming Legion series playoffs later in the summer.

Once this project on Broadway is done, the city will tackle a similar project from Market Street to Alby in Alton.

