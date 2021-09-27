WEST ALTON, MO. - An Alton woman, Shelly M. Connor, 55, died from injuries suffered in a crash around 7 p.m. Sunday traveling Northbound on U.S. 67 North Of Richard Drive in St. Charles County, Mo. Dr. Fite pronounced Connor dead later Sunday evening at St. Louis University Hospital.

Connor was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital prior to her death.

A 15-year-old juvenile of Alton was rushed to St. Louis Children's Hospital by Christian Hospital EMS. The person is listed in "serious," condition on the Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the following: "The 2014 Toyota Highlander driven by Shelly M. Connor was northbound on U.S. Route 67 and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree."

