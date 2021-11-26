ALTON - Tameter Ward of Alton and Living Word Apostolic Church, 991 Riley Avenue in the community will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, and 11-2 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, to collect financial donations for the family of 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs to cover funeral expenses.

Malachi died in a tragic fire on Monday night, November 22, 2021, in the Belle Meadows Apartment Complex.

Ward said Malachi's family has asked for her to be a spokesperson for them in this situation. Ward said the boy's family does not have the funds for the funeral and she hopes to raise enough to allow them to proceed with arrangements. Malachi was a kindergarten student at an Alton area school.

"We are taking financial donations," she said. "But she has two other boys and they need clothes and won't have toys for Christmas because of this. Her surviving boys are ages 2 and 4. The mother of the child who lost his life in the fire and the boys really need our help. The family lost all their belongings in the fire. The two boys were staying with someone else the night of the fire."

Ward appealled to churches, businesses, and area residents to help with this family attempt to recover from this terrible tragedy in the holiday season. She also asked for churches to request prayers for the family after their terrible loss of a child.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ward said for those who don't wish to come in person today or Saturday can make other arrangements with her. Also, she said she will meet with the family on Saturday evening to provide the donations received, so the family can proceed with funeral arrangements. She said after the funeral fundraising, the family will also need funds and gift donations for her children for Christmas. The family also lost their place to live in the fire and she said anyone that could help with that also would be appreciated.

Ward can be reached at

(618) 419-0724 to inquire about providing a donation.

This Tameter Ward's Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/tameter.ward.3