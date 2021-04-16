Alton Woman Not Seen Or Heard From In Nearly 24 Hours, Info Sought
April 16, 2021 10:01 AM April 16, 2021 10:02 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - An Alton woman has not been seen or heard from since noon on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Victoria Dawn left the store and didn’t come home and did not show up for work today. She also has not been active on Facebook in 23 hours. The photos and vehicle are of Victoria Dawn.
Article continues after sponsor message
Contact Alton Police at (618) 463-3505 if you know anything about Victoria Dawn’s whereabouts.