ALTON - An Alton woman has not been seen or heard from since noon on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Victoria Dawn left the store and didn’t come home and did not show up for work today. She also has not been active on Facebook in 23 hours. The photos and vehicle are of Victoria Dawn.

Contact Alton Police at (618) 463-3505 if you know anything about Victoria Dawn’s whereabouts.