ALTON - A woman from Alton faces felony arson charges after allegedly damaging several pairs of blue jeans “by means of fire or explosive,” according to Madison County court documents.

Leshele N. McBride, 32, of Alton, was charged with arson (a Class 2 felony) and criminal damage to property (a Class 4 felony).

Article continues after sponsor message

On March 27, 2024, McBride reportedly caused over $500 worth of damage to “numerous pairs of blue jeans” which were the property of another individual, with the jeans themselves valued at over $150.

McBride’s case was presented by the Alton Police Department, and she has since been granted pretrial release.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: