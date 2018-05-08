WEST ALTON - Nadia C. McNeal, 30, of Alton, died from injuries suffered in a fatal accident after leaving the left side of northbound of U.S. 67, north of Highway 94, at 10:40 p.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018.

McNeal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree in St. Charles County, Mo. The driver, McNeal, was pronounced dead at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by Dr. J. Dornfield at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

McNeal’s 2012 Mitsubishi Galant suffered extensive damage and was towed by Bolin’s Towing. Cpl. A.D. Smith investigated the incident for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.