Alton woman dies from injuries in fatal accident off northbound U.S. 67 Monday night
WEST ALTON - Nadia C. McNeal, 30, of Alton, died from injuries suffered in a fatal accident after leaving the left side of northbound of U.S. 67, north of Highway 94, at 10:40 p.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018.
McNeal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree in St. Charles County, Mo. The driver, McNeal, was pronounced dead at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by Dr. J. Dornfield at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday.
McNeal’s 2012 Mitsubishi Galant suffered extensive damage and was towed by Bolin’s Towing. Cpl. A.D. Smith investigated the incident for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.