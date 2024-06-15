ALTON - A woman from Alton was charged with breaking into someone’s home and punching them in the face after being arrested and released for trespassing at the same residence earlier the same day. While the state filed a petition to keep her detained, she has since been granted pretrial release under additional conditions.

Nariah G. Rhodes, 18, of Alton, was charged with home invasion (a Class X felony), criminal trespass to residence (a Class 4 felony) and battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

On May 24, 2024, Rhodes allegedly entered an Alton residence without authority, leading to a violent confrontation detailed in a petition to deny her pretrial release:

“Defendant was identified as the subject who broke into the victim's residence and began battering her,” the petition states. “Multiple witnesses reported that the defendant smashed through an exterior door and began attacking the victim.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Defendant was previously trespassed from the same residence and released by Alton PD earlier that day, pursuant to the SAFE-T Act. The defendant returned shortly thereafter and attacked the victim.”

The state’s petition was denied; a Release Order filed later states the court failed to prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that no set of conditions could mitigate the threat Rhodes poses to the victim in this case. Instead, she has been granted pretrial release with additional conditions.

Among those conditions are a no-contact order concerning the victim and a ban from the property she was charged with invading. She also cannot leave Illinois without court permission, possess a firearm or other dangerous weapon, and has been ordered to home confinement except for work and treatment at an area behavioral health center.

The case against Rhodes was presented by the Alton Police Department.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: