October 23, 2012 – On October 20th, at the Illinois Municipal League Conference in Chicago, the City of Alton received an award from the Illinois Cool Cities organization for climate protection achievements.

Alton was one of twenty-five cities to receive an award at the Conference.

Lonnie Morris, of the Illinois Sierra Club, said, "Sierra Club's Cool Cities Achievements 2012 award recognizes Alton's regional leadership on sustainable energy and climate protection initiatives. The City made a strong commitment to energy efficiency and renewable energy that has paid off by saving their residents money and protecting the environment. The Sierra Club is pleased and excited that Alton is continuing its participation in Cool Cities 2.0 through 2015."

Alton has been a member of the Cool Cities program since 2008.

The Alton Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency Committee (Cool Cities) meets the first Tuesday of every month at City Hall. For more information, please visit http://www.alton-il.com/coolcities.

