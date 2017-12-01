ALTON - The City of Alton will hold a Bicentennial Flag Raising Ceremony at noon on Monday, December 4, to kick off the state’s 200th birthday celebration.

Alton will join other villages, towns, and cities across the state in hosting the event. The ceremony will take place on the parking lot of Alton City Hall at 101 E. 3rd Street.

Mayor Brant Walker will make an official proclamation to herald the raising of the flag, Marquette Catholic High School will choir will sing the National Anthem, and the Alton High School JROTC color guard will present the colors.

Illinois became the 21st state in the union on December 3, 1818. The year-long celebration pays tribute to the people, places and things that are born, built, and grown in Illinois.

The public is welcome to attend.

