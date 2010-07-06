July 6, 2010 – Starting this month, the Alton Weed & Seed Strategy will begin hosting Neighborhood Problem Solving Meetings on the west side of Alton and North Alton. The first Neighborhood Problem Solving Meeting for residents living on the west side of town and North Alton will be July 13th, at 6:30 P.M., at West Elementary School.

At Neighborhood Problem Solving Meetings, residents discuss issues facing their neighborhoods with Police Department personnel and other neighbors. The Police Department also updates residents of their activities in the neighborhoods. The Weed & Seed Strategy currently hosts Neighborhood Problem Solving Meetings for the Mexico, Hunterstown, and Middletown neighborhoods in even months and for the Milton area in odd months.

“Having a Problem Solving Meeting for the residents of the west side of town and North Alton is something that we have wanted to do for some time,” said Alton Chief of Police David H. Hayes. “These meetings provide an opportunity to build relationships and foster teamwork between residents and the Police Department. If past experience is any indication, I am confident that a proactive relationship to deal with neighborhood issues will develop between the Police Department and the residents of North Alton and west side of town, as it has in Milton and the Mexico, Hunterstown, and Middletown area,” Hayes continued.

Residents attending the meeting will be asked to provide email addresses or other contact information. Residents will also be asked to spread the word among their neighbors regarding future meetings. Questions regarding this meeting should be directed to Lt. Michael McNamara at 463-3505 Extension 263.

