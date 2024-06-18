ALTON – Despite predictions of soaring temperatures in the high 90s by the afternoon, dedicated volunteers from Alton Main Street gathered on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, to mulch flower beds in the calm of the morning.

These individuals and other volunteers are responsible for maintaining 25 flower beds in Downtown Alton, ensuring the area remains fresh and vibrant.

"It is time to mulch everything, especially as it is getting dryer and hotter," said Christina Favilla, a volunteer deeply involved with the Sierra Club.

Favilla expressed her gratitude for the volunteers who joined her and noted that the weather turned out to be "lovely" despite the high-temperature forecast for the afternoon.

As they weeded and mulched the gardens, the volunteers enjoyed a slight breeze, providing some comfort during their tasks.

Favilla took pride in the collective effort, highlighting that multiple days each month are dedicated to tending the flower beds.

