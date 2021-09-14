ALTON - Alexis Butler of the Triad Knights was named the Alton Invitational Volleyball Tournament's Most Valuable Player, and was joined on the All-Tournament team by Kylee Zabawa and Alyssa Zimmermann. CM had two players on the team, Lauren Dunlap and Maddie Brueckner, while Reese Plont and Taylor Freer were named for the Redbirds.

Also named to the team were Granite City's Kaylyn Wiley, Hazelwood Central's Tayah Burnett, Briana Stauther of Madison, MICDS' Hannah Forsberg and M&B's Caydiena Causey.

Triad won the tourney title, Civic Memorial was second and Alton Redbirds were third.

