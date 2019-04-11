ALTON - Alton's boys volleyball Redbirds battled Southwestern Conference foe Belleville East to a competitive 25-18, 25-16 loss on Tuesday.

Belleville East is 9-4 overall and 2-1 in the SWC, the Redbirds are winless for the season.

Alton plays at Edwardsville on Thursday night. The boys are coached by Jenna Wiedman.