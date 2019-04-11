Alton Volleyball Boys Play Competitive Match With Belleville East
April 11, 2019 3:07 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Alton's boys volleyball Redbirds battled Southwestern Conference foe Belleville East to a competitive 25-18, 25-16 loss on Tuesday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Belleville East is 9-4 overall and 2-1 in the SWC, the Redbirds are winless for the season.
Article continues after sponsor message
Alton plays at Edwardsville on Thursday night. The boys are coached by Jenna Wiedman.