ALTON - The Alton VFW donated $15,000 Saturday, Nov. 3, to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight foundation in order to help their mission to provide round-trip transportation for veteran of World War II, Korean and Vietnam eras who wish to visit their memorials in Washington D.C., a trip that is completely free to honor the veteran for their service to their country.

Jim Carleton, with the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, said the donation for the Alton VFW Post will allow the organization to honor an additional 30 veterans with a flight to their memorials.

“You just sponsored thirty veterans to go to Washington D.C.,” Carleton said. “We just put our numbers together a few days ago and we served five hundred and one veterans this past year, we’ve had roughly five hundred on our waiting list, so this donation goes a long way. This is greatly appreciated.”

Members of the VFW Post 1308 said the honor flight is one of the greatest programs around honoring veterans, adding the funds took nearly a year to raise from donations collected at intersection collections around the community.

