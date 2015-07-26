Members of the Alton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1308 gathered in the hall’s parking lot for a car show on Saturday, July 25, 2015.

The event, organized by Bill Carroll and several other VFW members, had quite a good turn out for their first show, located at 4445 Alby St. in Alton, Ill.

“It’s a little show today,” Carroll said. “We’d love to see it grow in the future.”

A beautiful striped 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 was on display, showing the beauty of a modern hot rod. A couple of Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS’s were exhibited in the show as well, with two different styles. One of the SS’s were tricked out with 24-inch rims and Louis Vutton interior; another opted for the more classic look.

A brand new 2015 Ford Mustang convertible made anyone who gazed upon it drool at its candy apple red exterior. The owner jokingly asked anyone who admired it, “Can you drive a stick?”

The shiny, newer cars had nothing on the classic cars located at the far end of the parking lot. As their owners looked on, their precious cargo was on display, chrome glimmering in the hot summer afternoon.

The Alton VFW serves military veterans and service members in the river bend. Although this is the first of a probable many car shows under their belt, the organization is no stranger to charitable causes. In the past, the Alton VFW made a visit to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. to dedicate badges to children battling with serious illnesses.

Carroll reminisced on the experience, as he described what he and his fellow servicemen and women said to the children in the hospital, “We have fought in wars before,” Carroll said, “and right now, you’re battling in a war, and that deserves recognition.”

The servicemen and women have been asked to perform the same service at the new Shriners Hospital in St. Louis, MO this upcoming November.

For information about future car shows, the organization, and membership, please contact the Alton VFW Post 1308 at (618) 466-6883.

