ALTON - Alton Urgent Care at 1417 Washington Ave., opened in December 2020 and it is already going strong seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Alton Urgent Care stresses no appointment necessary and walk-ins always welcome, different than many other health facilities. The strong message Alton Urgent Care tries to convey that is it has a complete team of “Physicians Who Care.”

The new business Alton Urgent Care is part of the Doctor’s Urgent Care Group. Doctor’s Urgent Care Group started with one doctor’s vision to provide care to patients on an immediate-basis and after hours. The business started with one location locally and over the course of time has expanded to 20 locations nationwide.

Ginny Young, a nurse practitioner, is one of the medical providers at Alton Urgent Care. She said the providers who work in Alton are excited to open up and provide their resources for patients.

"We want our patients to feel comfortable for anything here, small or large, and we will try to provide the highest quality of medical care for them," Young said. "Patients have said this gives them more resources available and is making a major difference. Sometimes it is hard to get into a primary provider and we help provide a variety of options from as simple as a sore throat, UTIs, a finger that is cut, etc. This provides added medical options for the community.”

Lyons said they have heard Alton Urge Care's weekday hours and weekend availability are very helpful to patients.

“The patients seem absolutely happy we are here because we provide such a wide variety of resources," she said. "They can come in without an appointment at any time and there is normally no wait time. We try to get patients in at 15-minute time frames for the most part unless it is a complicated visit.”

The Doctor's Urgent Care Group has 10 Boards Of Director Physicians and more than 60 Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners, and a staff of more than 150 nationwide.

The Doctor’s Urgent Care Group said: “We at Doctor's Urgent Care group are proud to offer the latest medical equipment to diagnose and treat all patients. Our mission is to provide the best patient care with low wait times and caring and supportive staff. We are open seven days a week with extended hours. We accept most healthcare plans, Medicare, Medicaid, and telemedicine visits are also offered. Walk-ins are also welcome.

“Not only will our doctors treat your existing conditions, but we also work to prevent future pain and illness from occurring. We strive to help you improve your quality of life, achieve your wellness goals, and heal your body to live your best life possible.

“With years of experience, our medical team will assess you and create a custom recovery plan that's right for you. We understand the importance of educating you on the most effective ways to take care of your body so that you can heal quickly.”

SERVICES OFFERED

Walk-in anytime

No appointment needed

All insurances accepted

Adult and pediatric care

On-site sutures & I/D

On-site testing for strep, flu, mono

Fast and convenient service

Professional and friendly staff

Cash visit if no insurance

Open 7 Days a Week 365 days/year

Self-pay visit options

Adult Care

Pediatric Care

Illnesses and Injuries

Laceration Repairs

Bone Fracture Treatment Splinting

X-Rays (Full Body)

Work-Related Injuries

Workman's Compensation

Occupational Health

School Physicals

Sports Physicals

Job physicals

TESTS PERFORMED ON-SITE

STD Testing

Blood Testing

Glucose Test

COVID Test

COVID Antibody Test

EKG Test

Flu Test

Strep Test

Mono Test

Drug Test

Pregnancy Test

Urine Test

For the Alton Urgent Care Website Visit:

https://urgentcarealton.com/

For more information about Alton Urgent Care, contact (618) 260-0320.

