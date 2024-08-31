ALTON - The Alton City Council is updating language in the City Code pertaining to bicycles and designated bike trails ahead of a major bike trail improvement project also approved on Wednesday.

A resolution to introduce an ordinance amending the “Bicycles” section of the City Code was approved unanimously. Among the changes made are the addition of three-wheeled tricycles, and tandem bicycles for use by two or more people, to now be included under the city’s definition of “bicycle.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The city’s definition for a “bicycle trail” would be removed and replaced with a new definition for a “bicycle path,” which reads as follows: “A separate path which is for the exclusive use of bicycles, walkers and runners. Where such trail or path forms part of a highway, it is separated from the roadway for motor vehicular traffic by an open space or barrier.” Such paths are also to be shared by other modes of transportation.

An updated list of designated bicycle routes, trails, lanes, and paths is also included among the amendments, which are as follows: State Street Trail

Alton Heritage Trail

Riverview Park Loop

River Trails Connector

Cross Town Connector

Belle Street Connector

River Front Trail

College & Route 140

The Riverfront Trail is the subject of a major extension project, which aims to increase connectivity between the Confluence and Vadalabene Trails. More details about that project are available in this related story on Riverbender.com.

A full recording of the Aug. 28, 2024 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: