Mac's Timeout Lounge on Belle St. in Alton will be the venue for a fundraising event held by the Alton United girls soccer teams this Friday, November 8. The Live Quarter Auction will begin at 7 p.m. and be called by a local fireman. Proceeds to benefit the 9 year old girls Alton United teams hosting the event. The auction is open to the public.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for guests to view a variety of unique gifts donated by local businesses and artisans to be auctioned and raffled off. There will be tables of raffle and silent auction items as well as vendors displaying products for direct purchase. Expect to find products and gift certificates from many high profile companies such as Thirty-One, White Birch, Gentelins, Piasa Winery, Premier Jewelry, Dutch Hollow, Soccer Master, Maneke, Scentsy, and lots of others.

Are you wondering what a Quarter Auction is? Quarter Auctions are fundraisers at the core, but they are also social events designed to entertain attendees who have chances to win auction items at incredibly low bids such as a quarter or two. A group of friends will enjoy time browsing the wide variety of items and the excitement of evening. The timing of this event is ideal for someone who likes to find specialty gifts for friends on their Christmas lists.

The Alton United girls soccer teams are raising funds to help pay for tournaments and equipment for game play. The team prides itself on its sportsmanship and strives to develop young athletes into skilled, competitive and confident young ladies.

