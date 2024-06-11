BREESE - The Alton Post 126 under-15 navy baseball team won a pair of games on Sunday, scoring seven runs in the third inning in taking a 14-3 win over the Salem High School junior varsity summer team in a semifinal game, then scored eight times in the second in a 17-2 win over Valmeyer, to win the Mike Bedard Tournament at Northside Park in Breese.

The young Legionnaires had big innings in both games to take the two wins, as the offense came alive and took advantage of situations in posting the wins.

In the first game, the Wildcats scored a single run in the opening inning to go up 1-0, with the young Legionnaires scoring five runs in the second and seven runs in the third to go ahead 12-3, after Salem had scored twice in the top of the third. Alton scored twice in the fourth to create the 14-3 final, with the game halted by the 10-run rule.

Both Donavon Ducey and Ian Lamb had two hits and three runs each for Post 126, with Hayden Schepers having two hits and two RBIs, Mike Brueckner came up with two hits and a RBI, Deacon Alm had a hit and two RBIs, and Tate Powell had a RBI.

Logan Sherman went all the way on the mound, giving up three unearned runs on two hits, walking three and striking out five.

In the final against Valmeyer, the visitors scored single runs in the first and fourth innings, while the young Legionnaires had three runs in the first, third, and fourth innings, going along with eight runs in the second in taking a 15-run rule win.

Schepers led the way with four hits and five RBIS, while Logan Bromaghim had a hit and two RBIs, Lamb came up with a hit and RBI, Sherman had a hit, and both Chase Collman and Alex Spangler both had a RBI. Bromaghim went all the way on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on three hits, walking two and fanning seven.

The young Legionnaires next play at Valmeyer on Thursday at Borsch Park in a 5:30 p.m. start, then play at Washington, Mo. Friday night at 6 p.m., the play a doubleheader at Elsberry, Mo. Sunday, with the first game starting at 11 a.m.

