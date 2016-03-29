ALTON - Alton slipped past arch rival Edwardsville 104-95 in a triangular battle with Collinsville on Monday night on the new Alton High School’s Piasa Motor Fuels Track. Collinsville finished with 22 points.

Alton sophomore Katie Mans had her best meet of the season in the high jump, clearing 5-4. On her 5-4 attempt, she cleared it by a few inches and her coach Terry Mitchell said he believes she will get over 5-6 soon. He said Mans’ potential is unlimited in the high jump. He also said she was able to get in the 5-7 to 5-8 range and would be at the tops in state once again this year by the end of the season.

The Redbirds’ LaJarvia Brown was held out of the long and triple jumps in the meet for some rest, but she blazed a time of 12.0 in the 100 meters, which would likely rank her in the top 10 in state, Mitchell said. Freshman Jeanea Epps rolled in through the tape in the 100 meters in 12.48.

“Both LaJarvia and Jeanea were under the state qualifying time in the race,” Coach Mitchell said. “The state qualifying time is 12.64 and Epps was at 12.48 and Brown at 12.0.”

Brown also ran a leg on the 4 x 100 relay and won the 100 high hurdles in a time of 14.6 and won the 300 low hurdles in 47.3, floating to a victory.

Alton’s Jewell Wagner had a big day in the shot put with a toss of 39-7; teammate Chayvon Buckingham tossed the shot 36-7 for third place and continued her consistent performances in the shot put and discus. Alexis James had strong performances in the shot put (35-3) and discus (89-9).

Crishonna Hickman ran a 1:03.43 in the 400 meters, coming back from an injury.

Alton’s girls take part in the Maroon Invitational on Friday and will compete in a Jackie Joyner Invitational Meet in East St. Louis on Saturday.

Mitchell said he sees a great future for Alton’s girls track team with such strong younger members coming up.

“I told the younger girls now the juniors and seniors are the big dogs and one day you girls will be there,” he said. “I told them they are doing great against some of the best girls in the state.”

