ALTON - An updated schedule for decorative holiday lighting on the Clark Bridge is on the agenda for the Alton Committee of the Whole’s consideration on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

The updated schedule includes a widely expanded list of holidays from what was originally proposed earlier this summer. Alderman John Meehan previously suggested adding more dates after residents raised concern that major holidays such as Christmas were originally excluded - now, the “Christmas Season” will see the bridge adorned in red and green for an entire month from Dec. 6, 2024 to Jan. 6, 2025.

Another notable addition is a red, white, and blue color scheme for July 3 in addition to the Fourth of July, seemingly to accommodate Alton’s annual “Fireworks on the Mississippi” event which is typically held each year on July 3.

Article continues after sponsor message

The full schedule and colors schemes to be voted on are as follows: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday (Jan. 15): Red/white/blue

President’s Day (third Monday of February): Red/white/blue

Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14): Red

St. Patrick’s Day (March 17): Green

Memorial Day Weekend (following last Monday of May): Red/white/blue

Flag Day (June 14): Red/white/blue

Juneteenth (June 19): Yellow/green/red

July 3 and 4: Red/white/blue

Labor Day (first Monday of September): Red/white/blue

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day (second Monday in October): Red/white/blue

Halloween (Oct. 14): Orange/purple

Veteran's Day (Nov. 11): Red/white/blue

Thanksgiving Day (fourth Thursday in November): Orange/yellow/green

Christmas Season (Dec. 6 to Jan. 6): Red/green

Alton High School Graduation: Red

Alton High School Homecoming: Red

Marquette High School Graduation: Blue

Marquette High School Homecoming: Blue

The resolution also includes a pink color scheme for a holiday listed as “Cancer Awareness Day,” which may either refer to World Cancer Day on Feb. 4 or Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Oct. 13.

The Alton Public Works Department will be tasked with maintaining the Clark Bridge lighting, while the city’s IT Department will be responsible for scheduling the lighting calendar.

The item now goes to the Committee of the Whole on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 for consideration and preliminary approval. If approved by the committee, it will go next to the City Council on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

Follow the discussion and vote at both meetings live on Riverbender.com/video. All Alton City Council meetings can also be watched live or on demand on Riverbender.com/video or the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

More like this: