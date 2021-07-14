ALTON - The Alton Post 126 senior American Legion baseball team will start its playoff campaign at Highland on Tuesday, July 20 at Glik Park in the opener of the Fifth Division tournament.

The winner will advance to the Legion state tournament, which will be held July 28-31 in Mattoon. which will consist of the five-division champions plus the host team, for the right to advance to the Great Lakes Regional tournament Aug. 3-8 in Midland, Mich. The regional champions goes on to the American Legion World Series, set for Aug. 12-17 at its traditional home of Shelby, N.C., who will be hosting the Series for the 10th consecutive year. Last year's ALWS, along with the rest of the postseason, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fifth Division tournament, as always, will be a double-elimination format, with a winners and losers bracket. Along with the Legionnaires playing at Highland next Tuesday, other first-round games will be Trenton at Centralia, Carbondale at Steeleville, Carrier Mills at Harrisburg and Carmi at Grayville. The next round's games will be played on Thursday, July 22, either in Centralia or at home sites, with opponents to be determined. The tournament bracket has yet to be released.

A pitch count rule will be in effect, along with no courtesy runners for the pitcher or catcher, and if a game goes into extra innings, a runner won't be placed on second base to start the inning, as is the case in Major League Baseball.

The Legionnaires have two regular-season games remaining, Wednesday night at Jerseyville, in a 7:30 p.m. first pitch, and then finish the regular season Thursday at home against the Piasa Southwestern summer team, also starting at 7:30 p.m. The Junior Legionnaires also will play in curtain-raiser games against the same two clubs, with start times being 6 p.m. against Jerseyville and 5:30 p.m. against Southwestern. The junior divisional tournament will take place the week of July 26-31, with the state tournament set for Aug. 5-8. Sites for both tournaments will be announced at a later date.

