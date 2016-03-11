ALTON – Anytime you can get to the Round of 16 in the IHSA state basketball playoffs, you've done something great.

Alton's basketballers have done that for the second year running; they reached the final 16 last year, falling to eventual runner-up Normal Community 48-36 in the Class 4A Pekin Sectional final.

Well, the Redbirds are back to the final 16 – and this time, they'll be close to home as they'll take on East Moline United at 7 p.m. today in the Collinsville Sectional final, with the winner moving on to Tuesday's Normal Supersectional at Illinois State's Redbird Arena, where the winner of the Chicago Heights Bloom Sectional – either Chicago Simeon or Harvey Thornton – will be waiting with a trip to the Class 4A state tournament in Peoria next weekend on the line.

“When you get to this point (of the season), everybody can play,” said Redbird coach Eric Smith following Alton's 63-59 sectional semifinal win over Edwardsville Tuesday night. “They've got a couple of good kids; we've seen them on tape already, so we'll try to figure out a plan and go play.

“We'll get together, have a couple of days of prep and throw it up and see what happens.”

While each win gets a side closer and closer to the goal of the state final four, the road can get harder and harder; with games coming just a couple of days apart from each other and teams generally being unfamiliar to each other, getting ready for a game can be difficult.

“At this point in time, we're not necessarily worried about what other people are going to do; we just have to focus on some of the stuff we're doing,” Smith said, “and make sure we come out and play the right way.

“That's our battle; if we play the right way, we've always got a chance.”

The Panthers themselves, members of the Western Big 6, had to battle through a dramatic double-overtime game against league rival Rock Island in their semifinal match at Moline Tuesday night, United (23-5) finally getting an emotional 55-54 win over the Rocks to advance to tonight's contest; it will be the Panthers' first sectional final in 13 years. Alton themselves had a huge win over another Western Big 6 power – having to coming off the deck in the final term to eliminate Quincy in their regional final last week.

Just to get to another sectional final is a big achievement for the 16-10 Redbirds, but to be able to be in a position to advance. “I told the kids that you want to get to a point to where you're able to play for a trophy,” Smith said, “and we took care of business tonight so we can have an opportunity to play for one.”

Alton's fans should be in out in full force at Fletcher Gym; the Redbird's Nest student cheer squad was loud all through Tuesday's win, and Smith expects the same Friday. “That's Alton; we've got a good following, we've got a good group of support from the community,” Smith said. “It was the same last year; we outnumbered everybody whether it was down the road or all the way up in Pekin.

“We'll come out and play hard, I'll guarantee you that.”

