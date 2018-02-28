EDWARDSVILLE - Erik H. Walsh, 18, of Alton, faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct from a comment made in front of fellow students in attendance at Alton High School on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

A charge was filed today in Madison County Circuit Court against Walsh.

Article continues after sponsor message

Walsh’s comment contained a threat of violence directed against a person at school, in that he stated he was “thinking about shooting up the school.”

Walsh was taken into custody by Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies involved in the investigation, and transported to the Madison County Jail, where he was held pending a formal review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Honorable Judge Janet Heflin set Walsh’s bond at $15,000.

More like this: