ALTON - An Alton teenager has been charged with attempted first degree murder and more after reportedly stabbing an individual attempting to resolve a domestic dispute.

Ian M. Reynolds, 18, of Alton, was charged with attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and one count of domestic battery.

On May 11, 2024, Reynolds allegedly stabbed an individual in the abdomen “after yelling that he was going to kill him,” according to Madison County court documents.

According to a petition to deny his pretrial release, Reynolds grabbed the domestic battery victim “by the arms hard enough to cause bruising and shoved [them] against the wall,” and later messaged them threatening to either sell or kill their dogs.

When the stabbing victim arrived and tried to “resolve the matter peacefully,” Reynolds reportedly threatened to kill him, the domestic battery victim, and another individual.

“[Reynolds] then went into his residence, closed the door, and obtained a knife,” the petition states.

As two of the individuals were leaving, Reynolds left the residence and “began swinging the knife” at one of the individuals before the stabbing victim tackled Reynolds to protect the other individual. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen, taken to a hospital, and life-flighted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he was later listed as being in critical but stable condition.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Reynolds, who faces a Class X felony for attempted first degree murder, two Class 3 felonies for both aggravated battery charges, and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

