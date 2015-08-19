ALTON - Thunder and torrential downpours prevented the athletes participating in the Alton Tee Off Classic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course from finishing out their tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The teams from area schools, including Alton High School, Edwardsville High School, Civic Memorial High School and Marquette Catholic High School, and other traveling competitors enjoyed the calm before the storm when they began the tournament around 1:00 p.m. The sun peeked behind some high clouds in the sky, and the temperature began to drop.

Of course, when the wind began to pick up, it made driving quite a challenge. The 21 teams participating in the event noticed the heavy clouds fill up the sky and before they knew it, the sound of thunder became a normal occurrence.

As the course’s horn sounded, all of the athletes, coaches and spectators made their way to the clubhouse and pavilion to wait out the first rain delay, before almost any rain hit the ground.

“We have at least three more hours out here, going at a quick pace,” Alton Redbirds Golf Coach Zachary Deeder said briefly during the first delay, “It’s not looking like we’ll continue.”

Before the rain delay could even expire, the storm finally made its way to the area. Downpours plagued the course and with a look at the impending storm headed to the area within the next few hours, officials at the course decided to cancel the event.

Area teams will go on to participate in the Madison County Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Ill.

