ALTON, IL - October 25, 2010 - It is a Classical Monster Mash when Alton Symphony Orchestra presents an extraordinary Halloween concert on Sunday, October 31 at 3 p.m. The concert will be held in the auditorium at Alton High School.

Maestro Leon Burke welcomes all ages to this fun concert as he conducts costumed musicians playing spooky favorites, including Phantom of the Opera and Night on Bald Mountain, among many fun and familiar favorites. The audience will also join the ASO in celebrating America with Nkeiru Okoye's Voices Shouting Out. Okoye created this music in response to the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the United States. It acknowledges those fighting on behalf of this country's safety and celebrates the nation's recovery from those attacks.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold for this concert will support the "Wreaths Across America" project as Morton Gould's "American Salute" gives special tribute to our country's fallen heroes and this great land.

This concert is perfectly timed to offer an amazing experience for your Halloween day fun. The ASO invites you to bring the whole family, enter the Halloween costume contest, enjoy some terrific music and have a Happy Halloween great time with the Alton Symphony Orchestra before heading out to your "trick or treat" or party adventures.

For more information or to purchase concert tickets, contact the Alton Symphony Orchestra by calling 618-463-6933 or by visiting their website at www.altonsymphony.org. By purchasing season tickets, you can experience four performances for the price of three. Season tickets are $54 for adults and $45 for seniors ages 62 and over. For students, tickets are $15 each for Kindergarten to grade 12 and free to Alton High School students as well as students of Lewis and Clark Community College with a current ID. Individual concert tickets are also available for purchase at the door.

