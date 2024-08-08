ALTON - Tony and Amanda Hawkins, high school sweethearts from Alton, are on a new chapter in their lives as they move to Sawyerville. The couple, who met on Nov. 25, 2005, and married on May 17, 2008, closed on their first house on July 24, 2024.

"We are high school sweethearts! We met my senior year and Tony's in Alton our junior year of high school," Amanda Hawkins said. "He proposed on March 3, 2007, while we were both still in high school, and of course, I said YES!"

Their relationship has been marked by significant milestones and cherished moments.

Amanda said despite being told they would not be able to have children, Amanda became pregnant in January 2009. Today, the couple has two daughters, Ashlyn, 14, and Alexys, 8, along with three cats, Emmy, Luna, and Elvira, and a dog named Doc.

The family also expects to welcome a Great Pyrenees puppy into their family next month.

Reflecting on their journey, Amanda expressed gratitude for their shared experiences.

Now, almost 19 years later, we have so much together that we are so thankful for," she said. "We have had so much happiness and laughter, and more love than anyone could ever ask or pray for," she said.

As they prepare to move to the country, the Hawkins family said they look forward to enjoying their lives as a happy family in their new home.

