ALTON, IL -- Surgeons at Alton Surgery, located on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital, are ready, willing and able to take on new and different cases. Dr. David Chung and Dr. Chris Aldridge are the new additions to the staff, joining Dr. Laurance Monckton.

Dr. Monckton has been on staff at Alton Memorial since 1987 and benefits patients with tremendous experience and skill in the surgical field. The new physicians are impressed with the staff at Alton Memorial as well as the community itself.

“Everyone here is just as good at their jobs as anyone in St. Louis, or the Cleveland Clinic or anywhere else I’ve been,” said Dr. Chung. “Put it this way – I would send my parents here if they needed surgery. And the care here is so good because we treat people like they are our neighbors. A patient might get almost lost in the shuffle elsewhere, but that doesn’t happen here.”

Dr. Chung earned his medical degree at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and also trained in Ohio. Dr. Aldridge is an Alton native.

“I think we all have the same vision here,” Dr. Aldridge said. “We’re evolving with the technology. A lot of things can be done right here in Alton, like laparoscopic colon surgery, ano-rectal procedures such as hemorrhoids and fistulae, and all types of hernias.”

Dr. Chung says that surgeons often get “pigeonholed” for certain types of procedures, but Alton Surgery is open to a wide variety of surgeries.

“Laparoscopic colon procedures really require two surgeons who know each other and the correct angles to do the procedure,” Dr. Chung said. “Doing these laparoscopic procedures is nothing but good for the patient. It’s less invasive and there is much less recovery time.

“And we’re also open to doing more work with breast cancer patients. There is no reason why we can’t keep a lot of these procedures right here in Alton.”

Alton Surgery is located in Suite 230 of the new Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus. The phone number is 618-462-3191.

Dr. David Chung Dr. Chris Aldridge Dr. Laurance Monckton

