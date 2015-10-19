Pictured left to right with Andy Simpson: Sam Clayton, Betsey Papin, Lucy Phillips, Abby Scarbrough, Hannah Macias, Abbie Peipert, Addison Gregory. GODFREY - Several Alton High School student-athletes showed their appreciation for others in the community recently with a visit to United Methodist Village.

Members of the Alton High tennis and golf teams spent time with residents of United Methodist Village in Godfrey and also brought flowers and candy. Andy Simpson was among those residents they visited. Many of the student-athletes had a chance to meet Simpson, whose family has long been a supporter of Alton athletics in the area.

"It was an awesome experience meeting such a generous supporter of athletics," junior Lucy Phillips said. "The courts at Lewis and Clark are great and it was cool meeting Andy and getting to know her."  

"The residents were so nice," freshman Hannah Macias said. "They really seemed to enjoy our visit and I love sharing stories with them."

"It feels good to give back and spend time with people who have done a lot for our community," junior Abby Peipert said. "We can't wait to come back." 

