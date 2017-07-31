ALTON - Five students from the Alton chapter of Family Career and Community Leaders of America recently came home with multiple gold medals from National FCCLA Convention in Nashville, Tenn.

The Alton students joined a group of 7,900 students in Nashville, Tenn., from 49 states, and also Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands for the convention.

Alton came back home with several medals. Emma Ernst received a gold medal for Chapter in Review Display. Malliyah Jones received a gold medal for Job Interview. Klaudia Wooldridge, Anna Gentlin, and Claire Gorman received a gold medal for their Leadership Skills in Action project for feeding the homeless.

Along with attending workshops, meetings, and networking activities, each student competed with a service learning project that they had completed during the 2017 school year and previously won state competition so that they were representing Illinois at the national level.

The Alton FCCLA also received recognition for being the largest chapter in Illinois.

